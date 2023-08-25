Kenyan Delegation Exchanges With Haitian National Police

Kenya was the first country to launch a concrete proposal by committing 1,000 police forces to be deployed in Haiti, as well as advisory personnel to train the national police forces.

The Haitian National Police has been included as an active participant in the design of the international force intervention, which is being coordinated by the Kenyan delegation visiting Haiti. The Kenyan delegation has taken note of the needs of the Haitian National Police.

“The working day allowed the high command of the National Police to specify what it wants and expects from the assistance that will be provided to reinforce it and enable it to be more effective”, explained the Prime Minister after the meeting with the police chief.

For its part, the Haitian police informed the Kenyans of the new forms of delinquency that have been instituted in the country, which has seen how deserted policemen have formed their own gangs, applying police know-how and organizational strategies similar to those of police standards.

It was also known that the National Police appreciated the very useful meeting with the Kenyan delegation, where both parties saw that they shared the same points in the approach of the mission to be accomplished.

A 10-member Kenyan delegation has held talks with the Haitian government as well as the High Council of Transition as efforts continue for Kenya to lead a multi-national force to help the Haitian National Police in their bid to restore peace.https://t.co/M9M329KnxQ pic.twitter.com/bxGJkd5fjL — Caribbean Today Magazine (@CaribbeanToday_) August 23, 2023

“They are not there to replace the National Police, nor to do their job, but to help it be more effective, more apt and able to fulfill its mission of protecting and serving,” the Haitian Prime Minister expanded.

On this occasion, both the Kenyan representatives and the Haitian police high command has undertaken not to repeat the mistakes of previous international deployments and have adopted strategies that are respectful of human rights, inclusive and that prioritize feedback among all stakeholders, including the citizenry.

The Kenyan delegation also met with the Haitian Prime Minister, as part of an intense work itinerary that occupied them from last Sunday until Wednesday, when the visit ended.

The Haitian National Police requested that in the framework of the aid, intervention units be formed within the same police force, in order to effectively confront the various fronts that will imply reducing the high level of insecurity that prevails in the streets of the country.

These would be the first concrete steps, outside the UN management that still does not begin the process of approval of international aid, which respond to the appeal launched since October last year by the Haitian Prime Minister, when he asked the international community for help in addressing the problems of insecurity in the country.

Other appeals followed, such as that of UN Secretary General António Guterres, and that of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

About 2,400 people have been murdered in the Caribbean country so far this year, of which 350 murders have been lynchings, both at the hands of armed gangs and vigilante groups. Other 50,000 people have had to leave their communities for fear of reprisals by armed gangs, which have gone so far as to murder entire families.