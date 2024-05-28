Kenya: Who-Recommended Three-Test HIV Testing Adopted

According to the WHO, the standard three-test strategy uses three consecutive HIV-reactive tests to provide an accurate diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said that Kenya adopted a three-test HIV testing algorithm for effective diagnosis as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Harry Kimtai, principal secretary in the Ministry of Health, said in a statement released in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the new method ensures the reliability and safety of testing services.

"Healthcare providers and the public are urged to actively support ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of testing services. Citizens are also encouraged to use the new HIV testing services nationwide," Kimtai said.

In line with global standards, Kenya has adopted the WHO-recommended three-test algorithm… pic.twitter.com/D7pXMwN2VY — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 28, 2024

This ensures that HIV testing is accessible and adheres to the 5 C's, including voluntary consent, confidentiality, counseling, correct results and linkage to care.

Kenya conducts more than 9 million HIV tests across 8,851 testing centers annually, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said Kenya remains steadfast in its fight against HIV/AIDS, with about 1.4 million people living with the disease. As of December 2023, more than 1.3 million people living with HIV/AIDS in the East African country were receiving treatment at 3,752 facilities nationwide.