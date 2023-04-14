Kenya Probes Death of Students From Mysterious Illness

Some 627 patients have been taken ill while 19 students are currently admitted in health facilities in stable condition.

On Friday, Kenya's Health Ministry said that it has commenced a probe into the deaths of three students and one senior teacher in two secondary schools in the western parts of the country.

Patrick Amoth, the acting director of health in the Health Ministry, said that the two secondary schools affected by the disease outbreak have since been closed as investigations continue.

"As of April 14, 2023, 627 patients have been taken ill while 19 students are currently admitted in health facilities in the region in stable condition," Amoth said, adding that the unknown disease that started on March 1 presented symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Health Ministry personnel have since taken several water, food and human tissue samples from which preliminary laboratory investigations undertaken have revealed bacterial strains including E. Coli and Salmonella.

These strains usually occur if water sources are contaminated with microorganisms and have the potential of spreading where people live and eat in close proximity.

“I have lost my all,” Mukumu Girls High School parent painfully narrates how her daughter died pic.twitter.com/5TgxBNPfkb — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2023

He clarified that laboratory tests for Ebola Virus Disease, Marburg Virus Disease, Leptospirosis and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Dengue Fever, Rift Valley Fever and West Nile Virus have all turned negative.

The Health Ministry personnel are conducting further analysis of the samples to ascertain any other potential cause of the strange illness while appealing to Kenyans to be vigilant and report suspected cases to nearby health facilities.

A multi-sectoral team has since inspected several facilities at the affected schools and highlighted immediate measures to be taken to enhance the safety of students.