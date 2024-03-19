Kenya Launches Plan to Promote Use of Nuclear Energy

Justus Wabuyabo, CEO of the state-owned Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, said that the strategy will ensure Kenya adheres to international conventions, treaties and obligations governing nuclear applications, radiation protection, transport of radioactive materials and nuclear waste.

On Monday, Kenya launched its strategic plan, providing a roadmap to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology in electricity generation.

Alex Wachira, principal secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, told journalists in the national capital of Nairobi that the plan provides guidelines for developing the infrastructure for constructing, operating, maintaining and decommissioning nuclear facilities safely and securely.

"The strategic plan proposes practical interventions to ensure Kenya commences construction of its first nuclear power plant in 2027 and commissions it in 2034," Wachira said.

According to the ministry, Kenya's domestic installed electricity capacity is about 3,073 megawatts (MW), comprising 839 MW of hydropower, 940 MW of geothermal and 646 MW of thermal power. Wind power capacity is about 436 MW, solar sources account for 210 MW, and the rest is from biomass.

This roadmap will guide the Agency and the Sector through the next five years as we strive to fulfill Kenya’s mission of harnessing the power of nuclear energy for the betterment of our society and the advancement of our nation. 2/2@nuclearkenya pic.twitter.com/dgk5hGVOPo — PS Energy - Alex Wachira (@AlexKWachira) March 18, 2024

Wabuyabo noted that the plan also contains procedures for establishing a legal framework and a human resources development plan to ensure nuclear power becomes a key component of the country's energy mix.