Kenya: Cholera Cases Rise to 107 due to Heavy Floods

The surge in cholera cases in Kenya has raised the risk of the disease spreading and threatens to undermine outbreak control efforts.

On Thursday, the government confirmed that the number of cholera cases has increased to 107 in Kenya as heavy flooding caused by seasonal rains continues to wreak havoc in the country.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the Ministry of Health, together with the Kenya Red Cross, are conducting medical outreach programs as well as control measures against cholera and other waterborne diseases in Nyeri, Tana River and Marsabit counties.

"Thirty public health officials have also been deployed for a risk assessment of all 167 internally displaced camps and evaluation of nutrition as well as safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) points," the ministry said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

While cholera is highly virulent and can be deadly, the disease is easy to treat, according to health authorities.

Most people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solutions or intravenous fluids.

The Interior Ministry said at least 291 people have lost their lives in Kenya due to severe weather conditions since heavy rains began in mid-March.

The ministry added that 188 individuals have sustained injuries, with 75 still unaccounted for, while some 412,783 others have been impacted by the severe weather.

"There is a need for more food, medical kits and non-food items for affected counties, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing, including in the counties of Narok, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya and Kirinyaga," the ministry said.