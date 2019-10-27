Kashmiris Protest in UK Against India's Repression at Home

The protest marked an important date for Kashmiris as Oct. 27, 1947, was the day the Indian army landed in Kashmir. Around 2,000 Kashmiris living in the U.K. attended the protest.

United Kashmiri Forum, a United Kingdom-based solidarity group for Kashmiris living in U.K., organized a protest Sunday to demonstrate against the Indian occupation of Kashmir and to demand their right to self-determination.

Around 2,000 Kashmiris living in the U.K. attended the protest. Their main demands are for the international community to stand up against Indian brutality in Kashmir and to protest the abrogation of Article 370.

On Aug 5., the Indian government abrogated Article 370 which gave the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir certain autonomy and imposed a complete communication blackout. The media and communication blackout hasn’t been properly lifted yet. Since the abrogation, thousands of Kashmiris, as young as 11-year-old have been detained by the Indian army.

Kashmiris organized a protest in the U.K. which started at 12 pm in from of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence. They plan to march to one of the main centers of London, Trafalgar Square.

Many members of the Kashmiri diaspora spoke during the protest. They talked about being disconnected from their families back in Indian Occupied Kashmir for almost three months and urged international community to take actions against Indian repression in the region.

Kashmiris raised slogans of “azadi” (freedom) and criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending decades of his country's policy regarding the territory as his government adopts a more nationalistic approach locally and internationally,

The protest marked an important date for Kashmiris as Oct. 27, 1947, was the day the Indian army landed in Kashmir.

Their ascendance became the catalyst of the movement for ‘Azadi,” embroiling the valley into a conflict that not only became a polarizing controversy between two neighboring countries in South Asia-India and Pakistan-but also attracted the attention of the United Nations and other international players.

Since then, the day is commemorated as the international day of resistance for Kashmiri people all over the world.