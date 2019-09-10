Kamala Harris Apologizes After Backlash From Disabled Community

Kamala Harris laughed when an audience called the U.S. President Donald Trump “mentally retarded” and responded saying “well said.”

United States Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was slammed over the weekend for her response to a man whose words were offensive to people with disabilities during an event in New Hampshire.

The audience at the event called the U.S. President Donald Trump “mentally retarded” to which the senator responded saying “well said.”

"I didn't hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would've stopped and corrected him. I'm sorry. That word and others like it aren't acceptable. Ever," she wrote on Twitter after facing criticisms from people.

"Somehow a racist bigot gets into the White House and then he says if you're not my color you need to go back to your own country," the man said at the event Friday. "So I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of color in this country."

He then asked Harris what she would do to “dimish the mentally retarded action of this guy?”

The video of Harris laughing at the guy’s question and saying, “I plan to win this election, I'll tell you that," made round which attracted advocates of people with disabilities.

Kendally Brown, a disabled health care advocate said, "I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote."

Deaf actor and activist Nyle DiMarco said, "1)R-word is unacceptable. It is a slur, an insult. 2) Kamala should have handled this better. An apology is needed."

Harris later said, "It's offensive, and you would think that in the year 2019, people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be but also the history behind it, which is the history of really ignoring the needs and the realities and the capacity of our disabilities community."