Justice Yet to Be Delivered in Sudan One Year After Massacre

Sudanese protesters who helped bring down former president Omar al-Bashir returned to the streets to mark the first anniversary of a massacre in Khartoum that left more than 100 people dead.

Thousands of demonstrators chanted anti-military slogans Wednesday to demand justice, freedom, full civilian rule for Sudan and to call for the perpetrators of the mass killing to be held accountable soon.

Protesters said they held the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a militia headed by the current deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, responsible for the deaths.

They also criticized the investigation committee formed by the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok last September to probe the circumstances of the massacre.

The brutal dispersal of a protest sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019 led to protesters being gunned down, while others were rounded up. Tents were burned and an untold number of bodies were thrown into the Nile.

Many of the soldiers filmed themselves as they marched through the sit-in area, beating protesters with canes and demanding they chant in favor of the military. Within a few hours, there was nothing left of the sit-in that had lasted almost two months.

Families of the victims hinted they might seek justice at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights if they are not satisfied with the results of the investigation.

Other marches have also been organized by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a member of the ruling political coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led the protests against Bashir, and other resistance committees across the 17 states outside the capital Khartoum.

Echoing the concerns of protesters, the United Nations has called for a credible investigation into the brutal attack against protesters on 3 June last year.

In a press release on Wednesday, Gwi-Yeop Son, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said that the body was fully committed to assisting the transition of Sudan towards democracy.