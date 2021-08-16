July Hottest Month on Record US NOOA Reveals

According to the office, the Northern hemisphere reported the highest temperature ever, surpassing a previous peak in 2012. This, as the ice cover in the Artic, was the smallest in 43 years, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center reported.

The United States Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed on Monday that July was the hottest month on record as the combined temperature of land and ocean surface was 0.93 degrees Celsius above last century´s average of 15.8 degrees.

According to the office, the Northern hemisphere reported the highest temperature ever, surpassing a previous peak in 2012. This, as the ice cover in the Artic, was the smallest in 43 years, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center reported.

New verified temperature record for #Antarctic continent - @WMO has today (1 July 2021) recognised a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent of 18.3° Celsius on 6 February 2020 at the Esperanza station (Argentina): https://t.co/eiMMp9S5lB pic.twitter.com/PNagXg8TdZ — British Antarctic Survey (@BAS_News) July 1, 2021

The findings come after the United Nations released a landmark investigation last week, warning that the global temperature could rise 1.5 degrees by 2040. The net-zero carbon emission target needed to be reached out earlier than initially established.

In addition, the NOOA reported that during July, there was an "unusually high" number of cyclone activity as well as many other "climate anomalies."

#FromTheSouth News Bits | More than 30 people have died in the Indian city of Mumbai after an intense burst of rainfall caused flooding and landslides, as changing monsoon patterns because of the climate crisis lead to more extreme rains across India. pic.twitter.com/oGbOvS1CnM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 20, 2021



