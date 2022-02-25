Judge Jackson To Be Nominated for the US Supreme Court

She will be the first African American woman serving on the country's highest court if the Senate confirms the nomination.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden will announce his intent to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will be the first African American woman serving on the country's highest court if the Senate confirms the nomination. The nomination came about a month after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a longtime liberal, said that he is about to retire this summer after nearly three decades on the bench. Jackson clerked for Breyer in the 1999-2000 term.

Jackson, 51, has been viewed as a potential candidate for the Supreme Court after she was confirmed by the Senate last year with bipartisan support to the D.C. Circuit, often referred to as the second most powerful court in the United States.

Born in D.C. but raised in Miami, Jackson received her law degree from Harvard University and graduated cum laude in 1996. Earlier in her career, she worked as an assistant federal public defender in D.C. and served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission for four years.

It requires a simple majority of votes in the 100-seat Senate to approve Biden's nomination of Jackson to be the next Supreme Court justice. The Senate is evenly split between the two parties. Democrats can approve the nomination without any Republican support, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.

The Supreme Court is the final appellate court of the U.S. judicial system, with the power to review and overturn the decisions of lower courts, and is also generally the final interpreter of federal law including the country's constitution.

The high court consists of nine justices, who have life tenure and can serve until they die, resign, retire, or are impeached and removed from office. Currently, conservatives have a 6-3 majority over liberals on the bench, and Jackson's ascension won't change the court's ideological balance.