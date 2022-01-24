Journalist Lourdes Maldonado Shot Dead In Tijuana City

In March 2019, she denounced her life was in danger due to lawsuit against former governor and senator Jaime Bonilla’s company Media Sport.

On Sunday night, Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado was shot dead while she was in her car outside her home in the Villas de Santa Fe neighborhood in Tijuana city.

Upon hearing the detonations, witnesses reported the attack to the emergency services. Preliminary investigations showed that her car spent about 40 minutes in the same place before the attack and that the bullet hits smashed the glass on the driver's side.

The journalist, who worked at Televisa News as a reporter and radio host, held a legal lawsuit against former governor and senator Jaime Bonilla’s company Media Sport of Mexico (PSN) for unjustified dismissal.

During a press conference held by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) in March 2019, Maldonado denounced that her life was in danger due to the lawsuit, so the Lower California Government registered her in its Protection Mechanism for Journalists and Human Rights Defenders.

However, Mexico City Human Rights Commission condemned that the surveillance provided to Maldonado was not permanent. "We denounce the vile murder of this journalist and call on the authorities to investigate the crime and prosecute its perpetrators," it stated. “The only peace we have is that we know that Maldonado’s struggle was not in vain: she won the lawsuit on Jan. 19 and forced the PSN to pay her a US$2,430 compensation for its crimes,” the commission added. Last week, el 49-year-old photo reporter Margarito Martinez was also shot dead outside his home in the Camino Verde colony. Three days later, during a vigil at the Las Tijeras roundabout, Maldonado proposed the creation of a contest to commemorate her colleague.