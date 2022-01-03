Jose A. Kast Resigns From Chilean Republican Party Presidency

The representative of the extreme right is close to the positions of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former U.S. President Donald Trump and advocates digging a ditch on the border to prevent the passage of migrants.

Former far-right candidate to the Palacio de La Moneda, José Antonio Kast, resigned from the presidency of the Republican Party after his defeat in the December 19 elections in Chile, it was reported here today.

Kast, defender of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), suffered a resounding defeat in the recently held elections, where the standard-bearer of the left, Gabriel Boric, surpassed him with almost 12 advantage points.

“I will not continue as party president and I resign to leave the decision on my replacement in the hands of the board, the political commission and the general council,” Kast wrote in a letter addressed to the members of his party.

"In times that have seen the alarming rise of authoritarianism worldwide, it is a cause for celebration that Chilean voters rejected not only Boric’s opponent, the ultraconservative faux-populist, José Antonio Kast." https://t.co/6jk1GXUGkq — Common Dreams (@commondreams) December 26, 2021

However, Kast left the door open for a third candidacy for the presidency by announcing his intention to carry out a territorial offensive in sectors where, he said, “the left has a predominance.”

The representative of the extreme right is close to the positions of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former U.S. President Donald Trump, and advocates digging a ditch on the border to prevent the passage of migrants.

He also favors the pardon of prisoners for crimes against humanity, defends the proposal to detain people in areas other than prisons, and supports militarization in the so-called southern larger area, where the Mapuche people live.