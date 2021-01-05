Jorge Rodriguez Sworn in as President of Venezuelan Parliament

He promised to defend the institutionality, the Constitution, the laws, and the sovereignty of the Nation.

Venezuelan lawmakers Tuesday elected former Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez as president of the new National Assembly (NA).

"Rodriguez is the son of a martyr of the Revolution. He lived in the flesh the far-right-wing atrocities during the Fourth Republic," lawmaker Diosdado Cabello said when presenting his party's proposal for the AN Board of Directors.

The Parliament's Board will also be formed by lawmaker Iris Varela, as vice president, and Didalco Bolivar, as second vice president.

"As of today, we will aim to legislate for Venezuelans. There is no democracy if the rules and the will of the people are not respected," Rodriguez said.

During the swearing-in ceremony, the former minister promised to "defend the Constitution, the laws, and the sovereignty of the Nation."

Venezuela's National Assembly returns to Constitutionality as the recently elected legislature takes power. The Chavista block enters the Federal Legislative Palace carrying Bolívar and Chávez. pic.twitter.com/B415ZYOYmj — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 5, 2021

Opposition lawmakers opposed the new Assembly leadership because they hoped to "have any representation" even though it did not propose alternative candidates. The Board of Directors, however, was approved by a majority. On Tuesday, the new National Assembly was installed during a solemn session in which 277 lawmakers took their seats. They will legislate until January 2026. After the ceremony, lawmakers marched to the Legislative Palace carrying the images of Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez. Their pictures were previously removed as a grievance by the outgoing National Assembly.