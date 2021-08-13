Jorge Rodriguez Arrives in Mexico for Dialogue with Opposition

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly (unicameral parliament, with a pro-government majority) and head of the government delegation for the dialogue with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, arrived in Mexico for the installation of a new round of talks.

The Venezuelan government delegation will also be made up of Congressman Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolás Maduro, and the governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, for the opposition, political leader Gerardo Blyde, who will preside over that bench; the representative for the United States of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio, and several former deputies are expected to attend.

The delegation from the government and the opposition will start the dialogue process this Friday at 16:30 Mexican time (20:30 GMT), as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the North American country.

The governments of Mexico and Norway announced that the exploratory phase of the talks between Maduro's delegation and the opposition was about to conclude in order to give way to negotiations.

Maduro indicated last Sunday that they established a document with seven titles, which will be taken to the negotiating table.

Ya estamos aquí, en la tierra del grande Benito Juárez, quien dijo: «entre los individuos, como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz» pic.twitter.com/7ZZlJb47C2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) August 13, 2021

In addition, the president has said that the list of demands to be made by his government includes: the immediate lifting of all sanctions, the recognition of the legitimate and constitutional authorities of Venezuela, the renunciation of violence and conspiracy, and the inclusion of all oppositions in Venezuela.

In the meantime, Guaidó has said that they will call for presidential elections.

This is the second occasion in which the Venezuelan government participates in a dialogue process with Guaidó's team, under the mediation of Norway and the European Union.