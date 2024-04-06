Jorge Glas Transferred to Maximum Security Prison

The former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, in the midst of a large military deployment, has been transferred on the morning of this Saturday to the high security prison La Roca, Guayaquil, after being kidnapped during a policial assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito.

The destination prison in Glas was confirmed in a statement by the National Service of Comprehensive Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the state penitentiary agency, which will comply with the order of preventive detention that weighed on the former vice president.

In social networks and press media have circulated videos and images showing the large military device deployed to move to Glas.

❗����⚔️���� - #BREAKING: The former vice president of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, is transferred under strong police escort from the Flagrância Unit to the maximum security prison. pic.twitter.com/8GksBqclmY — ����The Informant (@theinformant_x) April 6, 2024

���� | BREAKING NEWS: Former vice president of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, is transferred to La Roca prison, Guayaquil, under strong police and military guard. https://t.co/3L6exyTn6b — ✈️SHAWN���� (@shawnurban3) April 6, 2024

The former vice president was detained in the Flagrancia Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office. From there, he was transferred to the airport of Quito, where he was embarked in an aircraft heading to Guayaquil, south-central of the coastal region of Ecuador.

Former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa has denounced that Glas was physically assaulted. "Jorge has difficulty walking because he was beaten. This is all madness. As smug as [President Daniel] Noboa is, it’s stupid to believe that he will go unpunished," he added.

The Government of Mexico announced on Friday night the suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the invasion of police forces to the Mexican embassy in Quito to take kidnapped the former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted political asylum.

Jorge Glas, 54, was vice president of Ecuador between May 2013 and January 2018, was in the embassy since last December 17, 2023, when he requested his entry and safeguard, expressing "fear for his security and personal freedom"as confirmed by the Government of Mexico at the time.