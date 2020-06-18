Jordan FM Visits West Bank Amid Israeli Annexation Projects

"The position I carried with me today has been the kingdom's permanent historic position to stand with our Palestinian brothers(...)," Safadi said.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday Israel's declared intention to annex large parts of the occupied Palestinian territories next month will pose an "unprecedented danger" with significant consequences for peace in the region.

His comments came during a visit to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Safadi's trip is part of efforts initiated by Jordan against Israel's plans to annex illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley, in moves greenlighted by the United States as part of a controversial plan unveiled by President Donald Trump in January.

"The position I carried with me today has been the kingdom's permanent historical position to stand with our Palestinian brothers and their right to freedom and to establish their Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Safadi told a joint news conference alongside his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki.

"We have said in the past that annexation means that Israel had chosen conflict over peace, and it alone bear the responsibility of its decisions," he added.

"Consequences [of the annexation] are not only on the Israeli-Jordanian ties but also on the entire peace efforts in the region," Safadi said.

Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed U.S. congressional leaders Tuesday via video conference to discuss Jordan-U.S. strategic ties and to rally support against the planned annexation.

Abdullah reiterated the Jordanian stance on the importance of "establishing an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state", according to a statement by the royal court.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been saying that his government would begin the annexation process from July 1.

The planned move would deprive Palestinians of vital agricultural land and water resources, especially in the Jordan Valley region. It would also effectively kill the two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict that was based on the idea of land for peace.