John Hopkins: US First Nation With Over 200000 Covid-19 Cases

The United States became the first nation with more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 209,071 confirmed cases have been reported in the United States, with 4,476 deaths, as shown by the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

New York state has recorded 83,712 diagnoses and 1,941 deaths, both the highest among U.S. states and territories, read the update.

Globally, nations and regions have reported more than 911,000 cases and 45,497 deaths, while more than 191,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Italy, with more than 110,000 cases in the nation, has seen the highest death toll, which has exceeded 13,000, while the number of cases in Spain has also surpassed 100,000, as it has reported more than 9,000 deaths.