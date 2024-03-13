Joe Biden and Donald Trump to Become Presidential Nominees

On Tuesday, the Democratic and Republican parties held primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington.

On Tuesday, U.S. media projected that U.S. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured enough delegates to become their respective party's 2024 presidential nominee.

By winning the primaries in the state of Washington, former U.S. President Trump became the candidate of the Republican Party, according to projections by NBC and CNN.

With 76 percent of the votes counted in Washington, he obtained a resounding 74 percent of support, far surpassing Nikki Haley, who withdrew from the presidential race last week.

Trump thus surpassed the threshold of 1,215 delegates that he needed to secure the presidential nomination, although the result will not be official until his party's national convention, which will take place from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition, Democrats held primaries in the territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, located in the Pacific, where Biden obtained the six delegates in dispute.

President Biden also became the Democratic nominee. His victory came before Trump's, just ten minutes after the polling stations in Georgia closed at 7:00 p.m. local time. So far, he has achieved 2,107 delegates, exceeding the 1,968 required to be nominated.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Hawaii are still meeting to vote in 'caucuses', neighborhood assemblies, from which the results are not yet available.