Joe Biden Is Confirmed as Trump's Challenger in November

The former Vice President takes another step towards facing the presidential elections.

The Democratic National Convention Tuesday formally confirmed Joe Biden as its 2020 presidential candidate to the November elections.

Democratic Party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during this virtual convention.

Previously, Biden's toughest competitor for the Presidential nomination was Senator Bernie Sanders. After he left the presidential race, however, he urged his supporters to put aside their differences with the former vice president and to unite together to defeat Trump.

The moment sets an obvious political victory for Biden as he is now cemented in the party after running for the presidency twice before.

US Postal changes will wait until after the November 2020 elections, so rest at ease. pic.twitter.com/OtYwbECHXe — God bless America (@AmericanTravelR) August 19, 2020

During the convention, he demonstrated the breadth and strength of his coalition as he supported his party’s elders and made clear he has the experience and will to revert the outcome of Trump’s chaotic term.

The Democrats used the convention to argue that Biden is better prepared to lead the country out of the pandemic-induced economic shutdown and to resolve ethnic problems.

Currently, the Democratic candidate leads the polls by 7.7 points nationwide and shows a very close position to Trump in the states that the president must win, including the traditionally red states of Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Iowa.