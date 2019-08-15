Jay-Z Accused of Helping NFL ‘Bury’ Colin Kaepernick’s Football Career Over Anthem Protest

Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, made a deal with the NFL this week which would allow them to choose performers for the league’s events included Super Bowl half-time shows.

The U.S. hip-hop star Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter came under fuel Thursday for allegedly helping National Football League (NFL) to “bury” Colin Kaepernick’s football career.

Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, made a deal with the NFL this week which would allow them to choose performers for the league’s events included Super Bowl half-time shows.

Jay-Z and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference Wednesday where they were asked repeatedly about Kaepernick, who has gone unsigned since the end of the 2016 season after drawing national attention for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police killing Black men.

Coincidentally, Kaepernick wrote on Twitter that Wednesday marked three years anniversary of him taking a stand against institutional racism.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!” the star-player said.

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊��



��: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

Carolina Panthers player Eric Reid who is also Kaepernick’s former teammate slammed Jay-Z for selling out to NFL.

Jay-Z wrote on social media Wednesday after being questioned on whether he would help Kapernick, “... everybody knows I agree with what you're saying. So what are we gonna do? ... [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

Reid responded saying, "These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career."

Kapernick thanked his friend on Twitter for always supporting him without mentioning his Twitter row with Jay-Z.

“You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the NFL tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! And to the people - I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!”

You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35



And to the people - I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊�� pic.twitter.com/kBJ1SCBYIq — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 15, 2019

Jay-Z has publicly supported Kaepernick in the past, including wearing a teamless Kaepernick jersey during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 2017.

"We forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice," he said. "In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There (are) two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, 'I hear you. What do we do next?'"

He also said that he spoke to the player Monday before signing the deal. However Kapernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab wrote on Twitter that the said conversation never took place.