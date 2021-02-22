Japan Suspends Boeing 777 Flights After Engine Failure

On Sunday, Boeing Co. asked airlines to halt the operations of wide-body 777 planes equipped with the Pratt & Whitney-made engine that failed last Saturday, leaving a trail of debris although no injury was reported.

Japan suspended on Sunday all flights of Boeing Co. 777s after part of an airplane's engine broke apart on Saturday near Denver, in the U.S.

The Ministry of Transport ordered companies ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. to land Boeing 777 planes that share the same engine type. At least 32 aircraft have been grounded following the decision. Also, Korean Air Lines Co. suspended six flights.

Engine failure on Boeing 777 United aircraft. Plane took off from Denver and returned safely in 20 minutes. Engine parts fell soon after take off. Pilots flew the aircraft back safely. Look at the engine, it's hardly in shape. pic.twitter.com/gByQ9Sj85q — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) February 21, 2021

"We recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol," Boeing said in a statement. This, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an immediate inspection of those airplanes.