News > Japan

Japan Suspends Boeing 777 Flights After Engine Failure

  • One of the fans from a Boeing 777 aircraft breaks apart near Denver, in the U.S. on February 20,2021.

    One of the fans from a Boeing 777 aircraft breaks apart near Denver, in the U.S. on February 20,2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @gadgetmanjay

Published 22 February 2021
On Sunday, Boeing Co. asked airlines to halt the operations of wide-body 777 planes equipped with the Pratt & Whitney-made engine that failed last Saturday, leaving a trail of debris although no injury was reported. 

Japan suspended on Sunday all flights of Boeing Co. 777s after part of an airplane's engine broke apart on Saturday near Denver, in the U.S.

The Ministry of Transport ordered companies ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. to land Boeing 777 planes that share the same engine type. At least 32 aircraft have been grounded following the decision. Also, Korean Air Lines Co. suspended six flights.

"We recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol," Boeing said in a statement. This, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an immediate inspection of those airplanes.

EFE, Japan Times
by teleSUR/esf-MS
