Japan: Ruling Liberal Democratic Party Won Elections

  • A staff member disinfects a ballot box at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2021.

    A staff member disinfects a ballot box at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 31 October 2021
Opinion

The LDP-Komeito alliance secured 290 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, while the main opposition party, the Democratic Constitutional Party (CDP) secured 93 seats.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its election coalition partner, the Buddhist Komeito party, won the parliamentary elections held on Sunday. 

The LDP-Komeito alliance won a parliamentary majority of 290 seats. The main opposition party, Japan's Democratic Constitutional Party (CDP) secured 93 seats.

The election day was marred by a knife attack perpetrated by a 24-year-old man in the Tokyo subway. Dressed in a "Joker", the man stabbed passengers and doused wagons with acid to start the fire.

Elected a month ago by internal party vote after the resignation of Yoshihide Suga, the LDP candidate Fumio Kishida promised to increase social assistance for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

As part of its economic stimulus packages, the new government will earmark an allocation for businesses and traders hardest hit by the COVID-19 pademic.

On the environmental front, the ruling coalition aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by reactivating nuclear power plants and increasing renewable energy. 

Kishida promised to double the military budget at about US$100 billion to cope with disputes with China such as the Senkaku (Diaoyu) islands claims.

El Mundo - EFE - El Publico
by teleSUR/ eh
