Japan: Ruling Liberal Democratic Party Won Elections

The LDP-Komeito alliance won a parliamentary majority of 290 seats. The main opposition party, Japan's Democratic Constitutional Party (CDP) secured 93 seats.

The election day was marred by a knife attack perpetrated by a 24-year-old man in the Tokyo subway. Dressed in a "Joker", the man stabbed passengers and doused wagons with acid to start the fire.

Elected a month ago by internal party vote after the resignation of Yoshihide Suga, the LDP candidate Fumio Kishida promised to increase social assistance for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

National elections were held in Japan at the same time. It's like a Senate election in the US.

As part of its economic stimulus packages, the new government will earmark an allocation for businesses and traders hardest hit by the COVID-19 pademic.

On the environmental front, the ruling coalition aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by reactivating nuclear power plants and increasing renewable energy.

Kishida promised to double the military budget at about US$100 billion to cope with disputes with China such as the Senkaku (Diaoyu) islands claims.