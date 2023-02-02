Japan Records First Increase in Crime in Two Decades

"One of the factors would be street crime," said Japanese Executive spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno.

According to a report from the National Police Agency released Thursday, Japan's crime rate rose for the first time in 20 years during 2022 in part due to the relaxation of restrictions associated with COVID-19.

Japanese Executive spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told the press that "one of the factors would be street crime, such as bicycle theft or violence, and this would have to do with the increase in the number of people who have been able to leave after the COVID."

There were, 601 389 cases of crimes recorded last year, which represents an increase of 5.9 percent over 2021, according to the police report.

Investigations for domestic violence and alleged child abuse reached record highs. Domestic violence cases totaled 84 493 last year, while there were a record 115 730 reports of children who may have been abused.

The number of felonies recognized in 2022 was 9 536, an increase of 8.1 percent over the previous year, while street crime reached 201 619 incidences, an 14.4 percent increase.

There were also 19 129 cases of harassment reported to the police. An increase of 57 percent in cyber-attacks was recorded as well.

Last year saw the street murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8.