Japan: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Ichikawa

On Sunday, during the night hours, an earthquake struck Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, west of the country. The telluric movement strangely did not trigger tsunami alarms in the land of the rising sun.

The earthquake took place at 21:31 ( 6:31 local time) at the northeastern end of the Noto Peninsula, at a depth of 14 kilometers, and reached a level 5 high of the Japanese scale, with a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and affected areas.

A few minutes after the earthquake, a 4.8 Degrees earthquake struck the same areas affected by the first earthmove, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquakes continued later, registering around a dozen with magnitudes between 3.7 and 2.5 in the area of the Noto peninsula in subsequent hours, so the meteorological authorities continue to ask for caution.

❗������ - Strange Events In Japan, a continuous Earthquake - in just a few minutes at approximately the same location, in the Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture. pic.twitter.com/AFWwNo7t77 — ����The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 2, 2024

Local authorities told the state-run NHK that at least five houses collapsed in the quakes in the devastated city of Wajima.

All of them were already damaged by the strong earthquake in the area of 1 January, which today is believed to be a replica, but so far no injuries have been reported, although they continue to gather information.