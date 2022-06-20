Japan: Gay Marriage Ban Upheld by Osaka Court

Osaka city district court has upheld the gay marriage ban, turning down a class-action lawsuit filed by several same-sex couples.

This case, the second to reach a hearing, formed part of a coordinated action of filings by multiple same-sex couples in district courts across Japan in 2020.

"From the point of view of individual dignity, it can be said that it is necessary to realize the benefits of same-sex couples being publicly recognized through official recognition," the ruling said.

However, the Japanese court said the ban on gay marriage is not unconstitutional, as current law only recognizes unions between a man and a woman. According to the court, "public debate on what kind of system is appropriate for this has not been thoroughly carried out."

The court dismissed the plaintiffs' claim for 1 million yen (7,400 dollars) in damages for each pair.

The court's ruling was criticized by the plaintiffs, who voiced fears that such a decision would render life even more complicated for same-sex couples.

Plaintiff Machi Sakata said, "I actually wonder if the legal system in this country is really working," and added, "I think there's the possibility this ruling may really corner us."

In Japan, same-sex couples cannot legally marry. These couples obtain some benefits, such as visiting rights at hospitals and rental assistance for property, through symbolic same-sex partnership certificates offered by various municipalities and prefectures.