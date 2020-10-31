James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at 90

Connery participated in films such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Name of the Rose and The Hunt for Red October.

His film career also includes numerous awards, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

The Scottish actor Sean Connery, known in the world for having played the British spy James Bond in numerous films, died this Saturday at the age of 90, his family confirmed.

During his long artistic career he was considered to a great extent as the best actor who played 007 in the film franchise.

He also participated in other movies such as Indiana Jones and The Last crusade, The Name of the Rose, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock, among other successes.

In statements to the British BBC, his family noted that Connery died in the Bahamas at night while he was sleeping. After the news was announced, multiple personalities have expressed condolences and said goodbye to the legendary actor.

Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies aged 90 https://t.co/g1g2RfKdaI — The Guardian (@guardian) October 31, 2020