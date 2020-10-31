James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at 90

His film career also includes numerous awards, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.
The Scottish actor Sean Connery, known in the world for having played the British spy James Bond in numerous films, died this Saturday at the age of 90, his family confirmed.
During his long artistic career he was considered to a great extent as the best actor who played 007 in the film franchise.
He also participated in other movies such as Indiana Jones and The Last crusade, The Name of the Rose, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock, among other successes.
In statements to the British BBC, his family noted that Connery died in the Bahamas at night while he was sleeping. After the news was announced, multiple personalities have expressed condolences and said goodbye to the legendary actor.
The former Scottish Prime Minister, Alex Salmond, regretted the death of Sean Connery, describing him as "the best Scot in the world, the last of the true stars of Hollywood, the ultimate Bond."
Connery was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930, and grew up practically in poverty in the slums of his city and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard, but it was his love of bodybuilding that helped him launch his career as an actor.