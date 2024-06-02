Jamaican Government Continues Its Project To Become a Republic

Several former British colonies of the Caribbean have expressed their intention to cease being constitutional monarchies to become republics.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, assured during at the Jamaica Civil Service Association's 105th annual general meeting, that he continues with the process of converting the country into a republic, breaking all ties with the British monarchy.

In his second reference to the issue of constitutional reform in a week, Holness said he is "optimistic" about this transition, although there have been obstacles that have delayed the process from being a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

As well, the Jamaican PM shows optimist that the parliamentary opposition will change its position on constitutional reform needed to become a Republic. But People's National Party have stated that they will not support several of the Constitutional reforms.

This morning at Jamaica House, I had an incredibly engaging discussion with our National Youth Representatives. ����



Their perspectives and contributions are invaluable as we work together and continue to build consensus towards becoming a republic. pic.twitter.com/r30l3vj4yK — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 31, 2024

"We will carry it as far as we can with the great hope that we can reach to some understanding and consensus. It is truly my wish for Jamaica to become a republic," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister explained that the constitutional reform is one of the main transformation projects being undertaken by the Government. A report of the Constitutional Reform Committee had recently been submitted to Parliament and Holness had addressed its goal of achieving republican status in the shortest possible time.

The Government of Jamaica, which had gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1962, had intended to hold a referendum on the establishment of a republic earlier that year, but the process had been delayed.

Several former British colonies of the Caribbean have expressed their intention to cease being constitutional monarchies to become republics, following the example of Barbados, which took the step in November 2021.