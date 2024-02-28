Jamaica in Final Vote Count of Municipal Elections

According to the Commission, only 29.6 percent of the 2.1 million voters went to the polls yesterday and chose their preferred candidates for mayoral and council seats.

On Tuesday, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica conducted the final count of the votes cast during the municipal elections, while the two main parties are considered sellers of the vote.

Certain offices of that entity are in charge of completing the conclusive results of the process and are expected to announce them sometime this Tuesday.

According to the Commission, only 29.6 percent of the 2.1 million voters went to the polls yesterday and chose their preferred candidates for mayoral and council seats.

Although the final result is unknown, both the ruling Labor Party and the opposition National Party claimed victory and even celebrated with supporters at their respective headquarters last night.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica is reporting that it has so far completed the final counting of ballots in 80 of the 228 electoral divisions from Monday's local government elections.



Read more: https://t.co/cYiaVnIa2f #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/iIGr50r6WS — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 28, 2024

The two forces nominated candidates for the 228 constituencies in competition, but also faced four representatives of another political grouping and 36 independents.

All candidates were campaigning during the last three weeks to present the programs and public good initiatives they plan to implement if they win the favor of the voters.

The Antillean State held in 2016 the last local elections and the Labor Party triumphed in most of the municipalities.

Such process takes place every four years, but Jamaica did not call them in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and then postponed them three times.