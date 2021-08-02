Jamaica Sends Humanitarian Aid to Santiago de Cuba

The first out of two shipments landed in Santiago de Cuba with syringes, needles, cannulas, face masks and shields, instruments for anesthesia, and disinfectants.

Santiago de Cuba, East of the country, received on Monday humanitarian aid from Jamaica to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first out of two shipments landed in Santiago de Cuba with syringes, needles, cannulas, face masks and shields, instruments for anesthesia, and disinfectants. Jamaica´s solidarity gesture follows China, Russia, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

The recent arrivals of solidarity aid to #Cuba���� confirm the support to the Caribbean nation and the demand about the need to put an end to the hostile policy of the United States.



"The recent arrivals of solidarity aid to Cuba confirm the support to the Caribbean nation and the demand about the need to put an end to the hostile policy of the United States," the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

As Cuba faces a severe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 after it managed to contain it during 2020, the U.S. blockade against the island has toughened, hindering Cuba's ability to access materials to tackle the crisis well as food and other supplies.