Jamaica: Important Heritage Site Undergoing Renovations

On Wednesday, Seville's Heritage Park showcases its rich history as a cultural, tourist and educational attraction following a $23 million renovation, local media outlet The Gleaner reported.

According to official data, the restoration of the Seville began in 2009 and, through a memorandum of understanding with the Spanish Jamaica Foundation, exhibitions on important periods of national history are now being mounted, said Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.

The project included repairs to the roof of the house, electrical upgrades, fencing in the park, lighting, installation of air conditioning units, termite treatment and the addition of signage.

Furthermore, in Sevilla lives the history of Jamaica; this place has Taino, Spanish, British and African encounters and, in my opinion, where our motto "Out of many one people" was born," Garange said.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett noted that heritage sites such as Seville help connect visitors to Jamaica's history, while allowing locals to connect with their identity and better appreciate who they are.

For Wade Mars, CEO of Tourism Product Development Company Limited, there is a need to transcend traditional tourism offerings and take advantage of the natural, cultural and historical heritage that sites like this provide to boost Jamaica's tourism industry.