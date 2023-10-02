Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train Officially in Operation

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared on Monday the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at Halim Station in Jakarta.

The HSR, with a speed of 350 km per hour, this is the first high-speed train in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, marking the modernization of Indonesia's transportation mode, the president said at the ceremony.

"Whoosh" is ready to be operated, Widodo said referring to the name of the HSR which was inspired by the sound of the train.

Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, China Railway International Group, and PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) attended the ceremony.

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry issued an operating license to the KCIC last Friday, a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese firms that constructs and runs the HSR.

The high-speed line, spans 142.3 km connecting Indonesia's capital city Jakarta and the 4th largest city Bandung. It is a flagship project that synergizes China's proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy, as well as a flagship project of pragmatic cooperation between China and Indonesia.

It also marks the first time that Chinese railway systems, technology and industrial components have been fully utilized in a high-speed rail construction project abroad.