Ivory Coast: Constitutional Court Ratifies Ouattara's Victory

The Constitutional Council (CC) of Ivory Coast confirmed on Monday the victory of president-elect Alassane Ouattara which validates the beginning of his third consecutive mandate following the October 31 elections.

"The election of October 31 is regular," ratified the CC after announcing that Ouattara won with 94.27 percent of the vote. This, as opposition parties have tried to boycott the process by branding it illegal and creating an alternative government.

The CC reported that 53.9 of the electoral roll participated in the process amid calls from opposition leaders Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N'guessan to protests and not acknowledging the results.

"Message to the nation, today Monday, November 9, 2020, at 20hr00, the Constitutional Council will declare the ultimate results of the October 31 presidential election."

On the other hand, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) confirmed that any presidential candidate had submitted a complaint on the electoral process thus far. Also, the CEI has not found any irregularity that could compromise the results.

According to Ivory Coast's constitution, the opposition claims that it is illegal for Outtara to run for a third term. On the other hand, Outtara remarks that the new constitution approved in 2016 allows him to govern for another term.

On July 8, Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly, leaving his party, Rally of the Republicans, without a candidate, which forced Outtara to jump in for a third term. Ever since the announcement, there were deadly clashes between opposition supporters and the police.

Moreover, officials said that confrontations on the election day and its aftermath had caused at least 35 deaths.