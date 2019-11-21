'It's Time For a Real Change', Labour Party Vows To Britain

Jeremy Corbyn offered "a green industrial revolution" which could be paid by taxing the richest in Britain.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday unveiled his election manifesto in Birmingham, where he announced plans to transform the United Kingdom with higher taxes on companies, more "green jobs," and nationalization of infrastructure.

"Labor's manifesto is a manifesto for hope, that is what this document is - a manifesto that will bring real change," Corbyn said and described it as the most "radical and ambitious plan" in decades.

As part of a political campaign that will culminate with the country's Dec. 12 election, Corbyn promised he will stand up for ordinary people against the "bankers, billionaires and the establishment" who were fighting to keep a system "rigged in their favor. "

The Labour leader also said that he will get Brexit "sorted" in six months, with a new exit deal put to a second referendum as a way to bring the country together.

In order to foster job creation and environmental sustainability, Corbyn offered "a green industrial revolution", which could be paid for in part by taxing the richest in Britain.

The Labour leader also vowed to defend the workers' rights in case of unfair dismissals, cut the working week to 32 hours over the next 10 years, increase the national minimum wage to 10 pounds per hour and introduce four new holidays.

What a great video of Jeremy Corbyn naming as many of Labours policies as he can in 1 minute �������� pic.twitter.com/A5Mzg4sbCs — Labour's Black PLP #RegisterToVote (@LaboursBlackPLP) November 21, 2019

In order to overcome current economic problems, the Labour Party proposes that it would bring in a windfall tax on oil companies, de-list companies that do not contribute to tackling climate change and increase public sector pay by 5 percent.

The "It's Time for a Real Change" manifesto also promised to reverse privatizations, which Margaret Thatcher began in the 1980s, by nationalizing rail, mail, and water.

Held after three years of negotiations to leave the European Union (EU), the December general election will test an electorate increasingly tired of voting.

Local media reported that British businessmen and right-wing politicians immediately criticized the viability of the Labour leader's electoral offers.

"If bankers, billionaires and the establishment thought we represented politics as usual, that we could be bought off, that nothing was really going to change - they wouldn't attack us so ferociously," he said.

"But they know we mean what we say," Corbyn replied defiantly.