Italy Worried About Jihadist Terrorism Risk in Its Territory

On Sept. 10, during the presentation of the 2020 Blue Book by the Italian Agency for Customs Control (ADM), Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese warned about an increased risk of Jihadist terrorism in her country.

"There is a latent risk, we have to think about lone wolves and particularly fragile people. This is a difficult situation, we talked about it at the Group of 7 (G7) to put up a common effort," she explained.

Lamorgese participated in London at the G7 forum meeting dedicated to anti-terrorism, security issues, and the fight against human trafficking.

In addition, the G7 ministers expressed their concern about the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan, confirming the common effort to counter terrorism in this phase in which remain the threat posed by Al Qaeda and Isis.

Breathtaking bravery, 2021’s Afghan women are protesting the Taliban regime on the day an all-male Gov’t is appointed…Women are standing their ground!

Their message: We aren’t the same women of 20 year ago; we WON’T be silently sent back to the dark ages. pic.twitter.com/MYk0nQk8Vh — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) September 7, 2021

With regard to Afghan forced migration, Italy has agreed with other countries mechanisms to establish legal and regular channels for protection, reception, and resettlement of migrants. So far 2,200 refugees have already been accepted in this European countries.

Lamorgese also made mention of the possible repercussions of the "No-Vax" groups and their actions. In recent hours, there have been raids and complaints against eight people who were organizing violent actions in the Rome rallies planned for Sept. 11 and 12.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic we have carried out 50 million COVID-19 controls and there have been demonstrations with criminal infiltration. At this time we have had demonstrations that gave us concern, as when there was a threat to block stations," she added.