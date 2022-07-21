Italy Faces Snap Elections After Parliament Dissolution

Thus, Italy is on the threshold of a general election, which must be held within 70 days according to the Italian Constitution.

Draghi, who previously headed the European Central Bank, was appointed by the current president in 2021 to lead the country's recovery after the pandemic at the head of a broad coalition government.

Last Thursday, Draghi gave notice of his resignation after his three partners in the national unity coalition, Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia (FI); Matteo Salvini's far-right League; and Giuseppe Conte's populist Five-Star Movement (M5S), withdrew their support during a confidence vote on Wednesday in the Senate.

In this context, the Italian president said that the decision to hold an early vote had been taken because Draghi could not muster enough support to lead a government by next year when Italians were initially due to vote in general elections.

The Five-Star Movement criticized Draghi for the rising cost of living in the country; the political party demanded more state aid for families and small businesses.

Giuseppe Conte, leader and president of the Five-Star Movement, took a stand against Draghi's policy toward Ukraine's conflict. The policy of arming Ukraine, unlike other European countries, has less public support in Italy.