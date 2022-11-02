Italian Club Napoli Remembers the Birthday of Diego Maradona

On Sunday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro also remembered him as a great friend of the Bolivarian nation and an "excellent human being."

On Sunday, the Italian soccer club Napoli congratulated Diego Armando Maradona on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

"The king of soccer! Diego is eternal. Happy birthday, Diego! Oct. 30, 1960 is a landmark in history," Napoles tweeted.

Architect of the only two 'Scudetti' of Naples, Maradona is considered a god in this city in southern Italy. His importance transcended beyond the sports field in a Naples, a city that loves Maradona as if he had been just another Neapolitan.

The symbolic union between Maradona and the Napoli was consolidated for posterity with a stadium that will bear his name forever.

From Caracas on Sunday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro also remembered Diego Maradona, affectionately known as Pelusa, as a great friend of the Bolivarian nation, an "excellent human being" and a "revolutionary."

"Pelusa, heaven is partying today. I always remember you!" Maduro tweeted, sharing a video that shows the cordial relations that the "best soccer player in history" had with the Venezuelan government.

Throughout his life, Maradona always embraced the causes of the Latin American peoples. In 2017, for example, he declared himself "Maduro's soldier", thus expressing his solidarity at a time when the far-right opposition was trying to destabilize the Bolivarian revolution.