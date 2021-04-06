    • Live
Israel's President Tasks Netanyahu With Forming New Gov't

    Netanyahu pledge to "take care of everyone," despite several concerns that he continues in office while on a corruption trial. | Photo: Twitter/ @netanyahu

Published 6 April 2021 (4 hours 26 minutes ago)
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin tasked Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday with forming a new government after the parliamentary elections did not end with a winner. However, Netanyahu got the most endorsements from the MPs to seek a coalition.

During the announcement, the president remarked that he was reaching out to Netanyahu. However, he is aware the current prime minister or any other candidate "won't have the trust of the parliament." This is Israel's fourth inconclusive election in the last two years.

On the other hand, Netanyahu pledged to "take care of everyone," despite several concerns that he continues in office while on a corruption trial. The leader promised to “take Israel out of the cycle of recurring elections and establish a strong government for all Israel citizens."

Netanyahu has 28 days to form a coalition, although president Rivlin can extend this period for two more weeks. To lead the government, he will need to secure a 61 seat majority out of the 120 parliamentary positions.

