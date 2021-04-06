Israel's President Tasks Netanyahu With Forming New Gov't

During the announcement, the president remarked that he was reaching out to Netanyahu. However, he is aware the current prime minister or any other candidate "won't have the trust of the parliament." This is Israel's fourth inconclusive election in the last two years.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin tasked Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday with forming a new government after the parliamentary elections did not end with a winner. However, Netanyahu got the most endorsements from the MPs to seek a coalition.

Netanyahu, Bennett to meet Thursday: Incumbent PM, Yamina chairman to hold private meeting after president imposes mandate to form government on Netanyahu. https://t.co/11eXCa2aG6 ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/7mBgr5cl3x — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) April 6, 2021

On the other hand, Netanyahu pledged to "take care of everyone," despite several concerns that he continues in office while on a corruption trial. The leader promised to “take Israel out of the cycle of recurring elections and establish a strong government for all Israel citizens."

Netanyahu has 28 days to form a coalition, although president Rivlin can extend this period for two more weeks. To lead the government, he will need to secure a 61 seat majority out of the 120 parliamentary positions.