Israel's Killing of Palestinians Will Have Consequences: Iran

On Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that Israel's continued killing of Palestinians and siege of Gaza had sounded the alarm about an "unprecedented humanitarian disaster" of the century.

He made the remarks in a letter addressed to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, United Nations Security Council President Yamazaki Kazuyuki as well as foreign ministers of Muslim and other countries.

"With the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and under the present circumstances where we are witnessing the UN Security Council's continued inability to stop the war against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank due to the completely conspicuous and deliberate obstruction by the U.S., which blocks any effective measure by the council through the extreme use of its veto power," said Amir-Abdollahian.

"It is absolutely necessary that the international community find practical ways and take serious measures to support the Palestinian people, immediately stop the military attacks against the Gaza Strip and put an end to the present dire situation."

Literally moments after Egypt And Belgian Air Force drop aid over Gaza, the israeli regime bombs the exact same location #AirDropAidForGaza pic.twitter.com/lVMC6FJ6Vc — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 13, 2024

He added that Israel's continued attacks in the Gaza Strip, including its southernmost city of Rafah, and its "war crimes" in the West Bank, coupled with its obstruction of humanitarian aid and food deliveries to the coastal enclave, had sounded the alarm for the occurrence of the "unprecedented humanitarian disaster of the present century."

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran strongly condemned Israel's actions in separating the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, starving the Palestinian people, forcefully displacing them from north of Gaza, planning to attack Rafah, obstructing people from returning to their houses in Gaza, and denying the UN rescue and relief institutions' access to all citizens in the war-torn region.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted the necessity to take effective measures to prevent Israel from carrying out any "potential aggressive action" against Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem during Ramadan.

As of Tuesday, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 31,184, with 72,889 more injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.