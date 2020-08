Tensions have escalated on the border after a pause that started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Israeli army Sunday bombed the Gaza Strip again in retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

"Israel's jets and military aircraft attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, including underground infrastructure," Israel's army stated.

Military authorities also reported on clashes along the wall separating Israel and Gaza.

A dozen people "burned tires, threw explosive devices and grenades at the border security barrier," Israel said.

A Palestinian man inspects his damaged house after an Israeli air strike on the east of al-Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central #Gaza Strip. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/VIgEfoMcHj — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) August 15, 2020