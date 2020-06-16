'Israel’s Annexation Plans, Serious Violation of Int'l Law': UN

Forty-seven United Nations experts, called Tuesday on the international community to condemn Israel's plan to begin annexing the occupied West Bank next month, explicitly denouncing the United States for its support of the violation of Palestinians' rights.

"We express great regret about the role of the United States of America in supporting and encouraging Israel's unlawful plans for the further annexation of occupied territory," said the experts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to move forward with annexing 30 percent of the West Bank on July 1, including illegal Israeli settlements and parts of the Jordan Valley, where 65,000 Palestinians live.

If the annexation goes forward, people in the West Bank would be left with a "Palestinian Bantustan," the experts explained, about the area black South Africans were confined to during apartheid.

The experts—who include Michael Lynk, special rapporteur on Palestinian human rights; Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; and Obiora C. Okafor, an independent expert on human rights and international solidarity—noted that the U.N. has repeatedly said the Israeli occupation since 1967 has been the source of numerous human rights violations.

While the U.N. Security Council condemned the annexations of East Jerusalem in 1980 and the Golan Heights in Syria in 1981, it "took no meaningful countermeasures to oppose Israel's actions."

"This time must be different," wrote the experts. "The international community has solemn legal and political responsibilities to defend a rules-based international order, to oppose violations of human rights and fundamental principles of international law, and to give effect to its many resolutions critical of Israel's conduct of this protracted occupation."

Because the acquisition of territory by force is "inadmissible" under international law, the statement reads, "states have a duty not to recognize, aid or assist another state in any form of illegal activity, such as annexation or the creation of civilian settlements in occupied territory."

"The lessons from the past are clear: Criticism without consequences will neither forestall annexation nor end the occupation," the human rights experts added.

For the past 53 years, they wrote, the Israeli occupation has caused violations, including torture, excessive use of force, restrictions on freedom of expression, child detention, food security, and many more.

"These human rights violations would only intensify after annexation," they wrote. "The morning after annexation would be the crystallization of an already unjust reality: two peoples living in the same space, ruled by the same state, but with profoundly unequal rights. This is a vision of 21st-century apartheid."