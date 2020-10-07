Israelis Reject Law To Curb Rallies Against PM Netanyahu

Over the last four months, thousands of citizens have been gathering in public places every Saturday to demand his resignation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently trying to curb rallies against him by banning protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 kilometer from their homes.

On Tuesday night, the Israeli government extended for a week the validity of a law that prohibits demonstrations during the pandemic. This decision aims to stop the protests of thousands of citizens who have been gathering in public places every Saturday for four months. Currently, people are only allowed to meet in groups of less than 20 members.

In response to the extension of the lockdown, however, people took to the streets to reaffirm their rejection of the Netanyahu administration.

Since these night gatherings were not authorized, the police violently confronted citizens in Tel Aviv. They also broke up demonstrations in Bnei Brak city, where they evicted 12 synagogues, and in the Beitar Illit settlement, where 7 people were injured.

Thousands of Israelis broke lockdown rules to protest their elected Prime Minister, Benjamin #Netanyahu.#Israel pic.twitter.com/sqIzWhN1wp — aboutpalestine (@aboutpalestine1) October 7, 2020

On October 3, the Tel Aviv police arrested at least 38 people who were charged with "violating public order and attacking police officers," as reported by outlet Itongadol.

"In replying to allegations of excessive use of force against protesters, Police Chief Motti Cohen defended his institution's actions... His comments were condemned by the protest movement's leaders, who accused the police of surrendering to political leaders," it added.

According to estimates made by the Black Flag movement, over 100,000 people protested across the country over the weekend. Despite this, Netanyahu, who is being tried for alleged bribery, has given no indication that he could resign from his office.