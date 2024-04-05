Israelis Attack Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Over 65,000 people wanted to perform prayers at dawn on Friday in the holy month of Ramadan.

On Friday, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian worshipers who had attended dawn prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Over 65,000 Palestinians wanted to access the sacred site for the day of prayers corresponding to dawn this Friday, the fifth of the holy month of Ramadan.

The occupation forces launched tear gas bombs against thousands of worshipers in Al-Aqsa who chanted slogans in repudiation of the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Zionist police and soldiers also attacked Palestinians in the vicinity of the temple, seeking to prevent them from accessing the sacred site.

On Al-Quds Day, millions of people around the world expressed their solidarity with Palestine through mass events in rejection of Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza and the West Bank.



Exclusive video obtained by Al Jazeera shows Israeli forces opening fire and killing a Palestinian man as he tried to collect aid in north Gaza. pic.twitter.com/InTwwfX166 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 5, 2024

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation authorities' crime of shelling a team of international aid workers in Gaza.

“It is a continuation of a series of Israeli violations of international law and norms and relevant resolutions of the Security Council. The OIC called on the international community to assume its responsibility towards compelling Israel, the occupying power, to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions,” it stressed.

“It reiterated its call for immediate and comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression, protect civilians and civilian installations, including aid workers, and ensure delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip,” the Islamic organization added.