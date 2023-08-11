Israeli Soldiers Leave 1 Palestinian Dead and 8 Wounded

So far this year, over 200 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

On Friday, a Palestinian was killed and eight were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian refugee camp of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

Mahmoud Jarad, 24 years old, died after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes, said the Palestinian Health Ministry said, adding eight Palestinians injured by live ammunition were evacuated to the governmental hospital in Tulkarm.

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp overnight to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for being involved in attacks against Israel.

Israeli soldiers raided dozens of houses in the refugee camp, and fierce clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian protesters and the Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians took to the streets in Tulkarm to condemn the brutal murder of 23-year-old Palestinian Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, who was shot in the chest and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into the Tulkarm refugee camp at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/IkX867Rzjf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 11, 2023

Israel Radio reported that an Israeli army force raided the Tulkarm refugee camp as part of a regular security activity, adding that during the operation, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the force and the soldiers opened fire at them.

The Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns and cities all over the West Bank, to arrest Palestinians involved in carrying out or planning attacks against Israel.

Since January, over 200 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.