Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians in the City of Jericho

Palestinian diplomats pointed out that these murders mark "the failure of the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people."

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians during a military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the slain youths as Qusai al-Walaji, 16, and Mohamed Nujum, 25. Their deaths took place within the framework of an arrest operation by the Israeli Army in the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp, located in the city of Jericho.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces also operated in other parts of the West Bank, where they detained six Palestinians.

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry denounced the continuation of "the brutal and bloody raids committed by the occupying forces on Palestinian cities, towns and camps, such as the assault on the Aqabat Jaber camp."

Watch: Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of 16-year-old teenager Qusai Al-Walaji, one of the two Palestinians who were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/FR4LDuuAFT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 15, 2023

The diplomats also stressed that the murder of the two young men marks "the failure of the international community to provide international protection to the Palestinian people."

These episodes take place in the context of a prolonged spiral of violence in the area, which is experiencing its bloodiest year since the Second Intifada (2000-2005).

So far this year, 181 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict in the West Bank or on Israeli territory. Among those killed by the occupation forces are 33 minors.

As a result of the wave of violence unleashed by the Israeli state, new Palestinian armed groups have proliferated in the West Bank, seeking to respond to the permanent attacks by Israel security forces and settlers.