Israeli Opposition Leader Vows to Form Unity Gov't

"A unity government is not a compromise -- it's our goal," Lapid said in a statement.

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Wednesday he will work to form a unity government "as soon as possible."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin tapped Lapid, leader of the centrist party of Yesh Atid, to form the government after he gained the support of 56 lawmakers of the 120-seat Knesset (parliament).

Lapid on Wednesday night talked with possible coalition partners after Israel's longest-serving leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a new government by the deadline on Tuesday.

"A unity government is not a compromise -- it's our goal," Lapid said in a statement.

"We should form a government that will reflect the fact that we don't hate each other," he said, calling for a government in which "the left and the right work together to handle economical and security challenges."

If Lapid manages to form a government within 28 days, it could end the long rule of Netanyahu, who has been in power for 15 years. Enditem