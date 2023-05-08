Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Airstrikes On Gaza Strip

At least 10 people have been killed and an unspecified number injured.

Israeli occupation forces launched airstrikes against the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) facilities, the Israeli military confirmed.

According to Al Jazeera news agency, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 10 people have been killed, and an unspecified number injured in the Israeli airstrikes.

An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that two residential apartments were targeted in Gaza and Rafah. Explosions were heard at around 2 a.m. local time.

Airstrikes were reported against the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to an airstrike against Rafah and another against Gaza City center.

Gaza in pictures|| The destruction in Gaza following the deadly Zionist terrorist aerial attack.



Israeli occupation warplanes targeted several Palestinian homes in central and southern besieged Gaza Strip, dead Palestinians including a woman were massacred and dozens injured. pic.twitter.com/ulfuQes5ru — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) May 9, 2023

The Israeli bombings were reportedly aimed at the residences of three senior Islamic Jihad group commanders.

Last week, Israeli missiles shelled the Gaza Strip following the firing of rockets into Israel over the death of Islamic Jihad leader Jader Adnan. He had been on hunger strike for more than 80 days in Israeli custody.

On the occasion, Hashel Mubarak al-Swerki, a 58-year-old father of 11 children, died after being seriously wounded in the Israeli attack northwest of Gaza City. Five other people were also wounded by Israeli missiles east of Beit Hanoun in the north of the strip.