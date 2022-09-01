Israeli Occupation Forces Killed Two Palestinian Youth

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government responsible for the growing tension in the West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and eyewitnesses said.

The clashes broke out after an Israeli army force stormed the city to raid homes and arrest Palestinian activists. Young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who opened fire to disperse the stone throwers.

Samer Khaled, 25, was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Balata refugee camp, adjacent to the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Yazan Afaneh, 26, was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of al-Beereh

An Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp at dawn to arrest a Palestinian wanted by the Israeli security forces for being involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers, during which Khaled was critically injured. He was taken to a hospital in Nablus but succumbed to his wounds.

There has been no immediate comment by the Israeli authorities on the two incidents. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing of the two young men and held the Israeli government responsible for the growing tension in the West Bank.

"These are crimes that it premeditatedly and deliberately committed as an official policy aimed at shuffling the cards and using them for the benefit of electoral competition," the Palestinian authorities said.