Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Nablus

On Friday, the Israeli occupation forces returned to sow terror in the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank, where they assassinated two Palestinian members of the Civil Defense in the vicinity of a military post in Huwwara.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the Zionist military shot 47-year-old Imad Abu Rashid in the head, abdomen and chest. The assailants also shot 35-year-old Ramzi Sami Zabara in the heart, who died almost immediately south of Nablus.

"Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a statement 'we mourn the two martyrs' and said they were 'killed during an ugly field execution crime carried out by occupation forces',” Aljazeera reported.

Other Palestinians were shot and taken to hospitals for medical treatment. Among them was a person waiting to cross a checkpoint before being attacked.

Palestinian detainee Moaz al-Musimi from Balata camp in Nablus embraces freedom and meets his family after spending 16 years in Israeli jails. pic.twitter.com/9j7ARhKy4m — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 27, 2022

So far this year, the Israeli occupation forces have killed over 175 Palestinians. In the last two months, they have murdered 45 Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

These incidents make 2022 the period with the greatest violence against the Palestinian people in the last 16 years, as recognized by the United Nations.

In response to the growing Israeli brutality, the Palestinians spawned a new armed group called The Lions' Den, which is a coalition of fighters that emerged "in parallel with a sharp rise in Israeli deadly raids on the West Bank," as recalled the Middle East Eye.