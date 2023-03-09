Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

This happened when the Israeli forces raided the village of Jaba to arrest suspects wanted for attacks on their soldiers.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians in the village of Jaba, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

An Israeli army force targeted a Palestinian vehicle and opened fire at three Palestinian militants in the car after an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Sufian Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Fashafsha, and Nayef Malayshah were shot by Israeli Occupation Forces, Al Mayadeen reported, recalling that the Israeli forces raided the village of Jaba to arrest suspects wanted for attacks on their soldiers.

Previously, on Tuesday, an Israeli army force stormed the Jenin refugee camp and killed six Palestinians and wounded several others during a military operation aimed at arresting Palestinians wanted by Israel.

HEART-BREAKING: A Palestinian mother bids the last farewell to her 22-year-old son Ahmed Fashafsha, who was assassinated at dawn today by Israeli forces in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/tjVqXoJus7 — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) March 9, 2023

The tensions have flared between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since early January.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned the murder of the three men and assured that what happened is part of "a comprehensive Israeli war against the Palestinian people."

For its part, the Islamist movement Hamas, which governs de facto in Gaza, expressed its regret over the death of the three Palestinians and remarked that "all the crimes of the occupation will not stop the resistance."