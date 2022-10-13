Israeli Occupation Forces Fuel Violence in Jerusalem

Protests also erupted in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, where at least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces murdered a Palestinian and arrested 32 people accusing them of being "suspected of being involved in violent disturbances."

Jerusalem yesterday experienced one of the most violent days recorded in the last year. In response, the Israeli occupation forces mobilized up to ten reservist units into the area.

Hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police officers in several neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, hurling rocks and firecrackers at the forces and the passing Israeli cars, while the troops fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse them.

The clashes broke out in East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp, where Israeli troops continued the manhunt for the killer who shot dead an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint in the camp on Saturday, as well as in the neighborhoods of Al Issawiya, Silwan, A-Tor, Ras Al Amud, Jabal Mukabar, Tzur Bahr and Beit Hanina.

This is not iran, this is Palestine. pic.twitter.com/KH9jKnOnyZ — Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) October 11, 2022

There were no immediate reports of Palestinian injuries in East Jerusalem.

In the morning, the Israeli military imposed a partial closure on Nablus and closed major routes because of "increased security operations" in the area during a hunt for two Palestinian militants who shot on Tuesday an Israeli soldier who was securing a settler march outside the settlement of Shavei Shomron, west of Nablus.

This was the latest escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli tension in the West Bank, a territory seized by Israel in the 1967 war. Israel has kept its control over the land despite the Palestinian struggle for independence and international condemnation.